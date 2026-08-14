Wings vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, Aug. 14

Two teams that should be in the WNBA Playoffs this season are set to face off on Friday night, as the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark host the Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers.

This game has several All-Stars in Clark, Bueckers, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and more, but the Wings are down multiple key pieces as Jessica Shepard and Azzi Fudd are listed as out.

Oddsmakers have set the Fever as favorites in this game, though Indiana did lose its season opener against the Wings. These teams have not played since, but they’ll face off twice in the next six days with some major playoff implications on the line.

Entering Friday, Dallas is just 1.5 games back of the Fever in the standings and could make a serious push for a top-four seed with a strong close to the regular season. Meanwhile, the Fever are looking to build on an impressive record at home (12-6) this season.

If you’re looking to bet on this Wings vs. Fever game, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Friday’s marquee matchup.

Wings vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings +5.5 (-105)

Fever -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Wings: +195

Fever: -238

Total

187.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wings vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): ION, WNBA League Pass

Wings record: 20-14

Fever record: 21-12

Wings vs. Fever Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

Azzi Fudd -- out

Jessica Shepard -- out

Aziaha James -- out

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark -- probable

Aliyah Boston -- probable

Wings vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark to Record a Double-Double (-113)

Caitlin Clark had a big game against Dallas earlier this season, scoring 20 points and dishing out seven dimes in a loss.

The star guard has really picked up her play over her last nine games, averaging 26.0 points and 9.3 assists per game while shooting over 49 percent from the field and over 44 percent from 3. Clark has recorded six double-doubles in that nine-game stretch, and she could be in the mix for another on Friday.

Dallas has slipped to seventh in the WNBA in opponent assists per game, and Clark has improved her season average to 8.2 dimes per night. The star guard has scored at least 10 points in 27 of her 29 games this year, so this bet is basically on Clark getting 10 boards or 10 assists on Friday night.

Since she’s -116 to record 10 or more assists, I don’t mind getting the -113 price for the former No. 1 overall pick to record her seventh double-double in her last 10 games.

Wings vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I think Indiana is a great bet at home in this matchup:

Dallas upset Indiana earlier this season, and Bueckers and Co. have proven that they are a playoff-caliber team just one season after they finished with the worst record in the WNBA, winning just 10 games.

However, I am going to side with the Fever in this rematch on Friday night.

Indiana is 8-8 against the spread when favored at home and has won 12 of 18 home games in the 2026 season. The Fever have the third-best net rating at home in the WNBA (plus-10.0), and they lead the league in offensive rating this season.

Dallas will be short-handed in this matchup as Jessica Shepard (who missed the team’s last game) and Azzi Fudd have been ruled out. Plus, the Wings haven’t exactly looked great since the All-Star break. Over their last 10 games, the Wings are ninth in the league in net rating (minus-0.8), and they’ve struggled as road underdogs this season, covering the spread in just three of eight games.

In those eight games, Dallas has an average scoring margin of minus-6.4 points per game.

There’s no doubt that the Wings are coming back to earth after closing the first half of the season in a top four spot, and I have a hard time buying them on the road against this talented Fever team.

Unless Bueckers has a huge game, I think Indiana is a solid bet to cover on Friday night.

Pick: Fever -5.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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