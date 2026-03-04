Caitlin Clark Praises Iowa's B1G All-Defensive Team Selection

Senior guard Kylie Feuerbach was named to the B1G All-Defensive Team in a move the Iowa Hawkeyes knew was going to become a reality.

Feuerbach's defense has been second to none this season as time and time again she shut down top defenders from the opposition.

Both the coaches and media named Feuerbach to the All-Defense team which goes to show how much of a defensive impact she truly made in the conference.

Shortly after receiving the honors, her former roommate, Caitlin Clark, took to social media with a message for the Illinois native.

Caitlin Clarks Shouts Out Kylie Feuerbach

Caitlin Clark with BIG TIME praise for Feuerbach👀 pic.twitter.com/FQ0BpNL1WT — Jordon Lawrenz (@JordonLaw_PxP) March 4, 2026

"Congrats Kyles," Clark said. "Roomie was doing the defense part for both of us for YEARS."

No one can take away what Clark did with the Hawkeyes, but it's clear she wanted to give credit where credit was due. No matter how many points Clark scored with the program, she knows the team wouldn't have been where they were if it weren't for terrific defensive play. Ultimately, look no further than Feuerbach.

Her All-Defensive team selection is long overdue as many Hawkeyes fans believe she should've been named to this team last year as well. Even if she missed the team last season, it's not as confusing as second year head coach Jan Jensen being snubbed from B1G Coach of the Year this season.

Iowa fans were thrilled to see a ton of their players honored, but Jensen being snubbed and sophomore center Ava Heiden not being a unanimous first-team selection are two moves that simply can't be explained.

Kylie Feuerbach's Career Is Far From Over

An Elite Defender 😤



Kylie Feuerbach has been named to the B1G All-Defensive Team! pic.twitter.com/K3eV3zrUzy — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) March 3, 2026

No matter what happens in her final few games with the Hawkeyes, Feuerbach will always have this accomplishment to go out on. There's no better way to end her five-year career than being named one of the best defenders in arguably the nation's toughest conference.

Despite beginning her career at Iowa State, Feuerbach quickly won over Hawkeyes fans as she worked her way to the top. She transferred and had to earn her way back into the starting lineup, something she's done incredibly well with these past two seasons.

Now, Feuerbach knows she's at least guaranteed two more games with this team. That said, one game in both the B1G and NCAA Tournaments would be a failure as the sky is the limit for this Hawkeyes team. Jensen has taken them to new heights, and now it's up to Feuerbach to make sure her career doesn't end too soon.

