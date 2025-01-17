Former Iowa Star Making Massive Statement Amid Criticism
It has been a very rough season for Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, but there may finally be a light at the end of the tunnel.
After struggling mightily for a long stretch, Murray appears to be bouncing back, as evidence by his Thursday night performance against the Houston Rockets in which he posted 18 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting in a 132-127 win.
The former Iowa Hawkeyes star has been very solid in the month of January thus far, averaging 14.5 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 47.7 percent from three-point range.
That's in stark contrast to the month of December, when Murray scored in single digits four times and logged just 10.3 points a night while making 41 percent of his shots and 30 percent of his triples.
Murray entered the 2024-25 NBA campaign with lofty expectations and was expected to take a major step forward this season, but instead, the opposite has happened.
The 24-year-old has actually regressed, struggling with his shot and displaying very limited offensive capabilities overall.
But it appears that Murray is breaking out of his slump and could be ascending as the All-Star break approaches.
Murray was previously laboring so much, as a matter of fact, that there was even speculation that the Kings could include him in trade discussions before the deadline.
However, for now, it appears that the Iowa product has righted the ship.
Hopefully, Murray can maintain—and improve upon—this impressive stretch of play for the remainder of the year.