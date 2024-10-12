Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Explains Major Shift In Mindset
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Kris Murray is trying to forge a consistent role as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, and he knows what he has to do to achieve that.
In a recent interview with Robby Kalland of DIME, Murray revealed his thoughts on becoming the best player he can be heading into his sophomore NBA campaign.
“Defense gets you on the floor. I kind of came into the NBA as an offensive player, and I needed that mentality switch,” Murray said. “And my defense probably was the biggest stride I took this last year, and just gave me a lot of confidence towards the end of the year. I was going against some of the best players in the league and was having some success, so it gave a big boost of confidence and helped me see the floor a lot more.”
Murray, the twin brother of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, played in 62 games and made 29 starts in his rookie season. During that time, he averaged 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds over 21.7 minutes a night on 39.6/26.8/66.1 shooting splits.
Based on Murray's lack of efficiency as a scorer, defense is certainly what will convince Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups to provide him with more playing time this coming season.
Murray spent three years at Iowa and broke out during his final season with the Hawkeyes, registering 20.2 point and 7.9 rebounds across 34.9 minutes a night while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor, 33.5 percent from three-point range and 72.9 percent from the free-throw line.
Portland selected the 24-year-old with the 23rd overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.