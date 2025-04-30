Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Swipes DB From Big Ten Opponent in Latest Transfer Portal Victory

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been making plenty of moves in the transfer portal this offseason.

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
For someone who apparently does not like utilizing the transfer portal, Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz has certainly been making use of it this offseason.

Iowa snatched its latest victory via the portal this week, landing Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Ty Hudkins, via Tyler Tachman of The Des Moines Register.

Hudkins played in 12 games with Purdue last season, but managed just one tackle during his freshman campaign with the Boilermakers.

The former three-star recruit committed to Purdue as part of the class of 2024, which came after he initially decided to attend Northwestern, but reneged.

The Hawkeyes definitely needed to fill some gaps in their secondary this offseason, as they lost both Jermari Harris and Sebastian Castro to the NFL (both signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents), and Quinn Schulte also departed.

Obviously, Hudkins is still very unproven, but perhaps he will be able to compete for playing time in an Iowa defensive backfield that should be largely wide open heading into 2025, at least in terms of depth pieces.

Known for being a stingy defensive team, the Hawkeyes actually showed some slippage in that area last season, but were still good enough to go 8-5 and qualify for a bowl game. Iowa ultimately fell to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl.

The Hawkeyes have devoted a whole lot of time to strengthening their offense over the last several months, landing players like quarterback Mark Gronowski and wide receiver Sam Phillips in the transfer portal.

