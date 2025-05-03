Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Caitlin Clark Reveals Injury Update
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark did not play in the Indiana Fever's preseason opener on Saturday afternoon due to a leg injury.
Clark said she was experiencing "just a little tightness" on Saturday morning. She participated in warmups with the Fever, but the medical staff ultimately ruled her out.
It marks the first game that Clark has missed in six years.
Indiana coach Stephanie White said that the team is playing it as safe as possible with Clark, who won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award last season.
"I mean, look, the biggest thing is we have to think long term," White said, via Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star. "We have to make sure we're not putting Caitlin at risk for injury, we're not putting our team in a position where we're thinking short term and not long term. It's a long season, four more games than last season, so we want to make sure we're extra cautious and put her health first and foremost."
The Fever played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, but will travel to Carver-Hawkeye Arena at Clark's alma mater to face the Brazilian National Team on Sunday.
Hopefully, Clark will be able to play in front of the Iowa fans, but obviously, Indiana will be very cautious with its star guard, which is entirely understandable.
Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 35.4 minutes per game on 41.7/34.4/90.6 shooting splits last year.
The 23-year-old famously spent four years with the Hawkeyes, establishing herself as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in both men's and women's basketball. She averaged 28.4 points per game over the course of her collegiate career and won back-to-back Player of the Year awards in 2023 and 2024.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Unveil Crucial Details on Ben McCollum's Contract
MORE: Top Iowa Hawkeyes Recruit Reveals Major Announcement
MORE: Iowa Making Serious Play for Compelling PG in Transfer Portal
MORE: Iowa Swipes DB From Big Ten Opponent in Latest Transfer Portal Victory
MORE: Big Ten Reveals Massive Home Games For Ben McCollum And Iowa In 2025-26