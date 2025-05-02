Top Iowa Hawkeyes Recruit Reveals Major Announcement
The Iowa Hawkeyes are trying to establish themselves as a true power in the Big Ten, which is obviously difficult with teams like Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Penn State in the conference.
In order for Iowa to truly take that next step, the Hawkeyes obviously need to steal some recruits away from the other top schools, which is sometimes an exercise in futility.
However, Iowa appears to have a real chance at landing four-star Las Vegas safety Gavin Day, who has scheduled a visit with the Hawkeyes on June 6.
Day is currently the second-ranked prospect in all of Nevada for the class of 2026 and has already received 18 total offers. Four other Big Ten schools are making a play for the Faith Lutheran product: Minnesota, Purdue, USC and Wisconsin.
He is slated to take a meeting with Minnesota on May 30. He has no other visits scheduled at the current point in time.
Iowa definitely lost numerous key players in its secondary this offseason, with three starters—Jermari Harris, Sebastian Castro and Quinn Schulte—all departing. While Day obviously wouldn't be ready to join the Hawkeyes until 2026 anyway, it's good to know that head coach Kirk Ferentz is already hard at work trying to repair the defensive backfield for the future.
Iowa went 8-5 and fell to Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl this past season, capping a rather disappointing year for the Hawkeyes.
On the bright side, Iowa has made significant noise in the transfer portal over the last several months and has some very intriguing freshman recruits ready to hit the field next fall, so perhaps 2025 will be a better campaign for the Hawkeyes.
