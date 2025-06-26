Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Receives Bad Injury News Before Sparks Game
The brutal injury stretch for former Iowa Hawkeyes' legend Caitlin Clark continues as we near the halfway mark for the 2025 WNBA season.
According to the Indiana Fever, Clark will be out of team's lineup for their Thursday night contest against the Los Angeles Sparks due to a groin injury.
Unfortunately for the young phenom, she already missed three weeks earlier this due to a left quadriceps strain. Despite only playing in nine of the team's 14 games this year, Clark has still managed to be a dominant force for the Fever, averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and five rebounds per game in 2025. When featured in the lineup, her presence is felt, as she has led the franchise to a 5-4 record in the games she has started.
After taking the women's college basketball scene by storm with the Hawkeyes, Clark became the clear-cut best prospect in the 2024 WNBA Draft after averaging 28.4 points and 8.2 assists in 139 games with Iowa. Clark would eventually be selected No. 1 by the Fever and continued her dominant run at the professional level in her rookie season, recording 19.2 points and 8.4 assists per game last season.
