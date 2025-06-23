Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Miss Out on Talented 2026 Recruit to Notre Dame
After hosting multiple talented recruits in the 2026 cycle this past weekend, Iowa Hawkeyes' head coach Kirk Ferentz received some unfortunate news to kick off the week.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Monday morning that 2026 three-star tight end Preston Fryzel has committed to Notre Dame over the Hawkeyes and multiple power four programs.
Fryzel is a consensus top 40 tight end in the current recruiting cycle, as well as the No. 30 prospect in the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. In his junior season at Central Catholic High School, Fryzel exploded onto the scene, recording 807 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 43 catches. The 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. talent took an official visit to Iowa on Jun. 20, but Ferentz's efforts were unable to top the Fighting Irish.
With Fryzel out of the mix for the Hawkeyes, Ferentz's 2026 class remains as the No. 54 program in this recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The group features 10 hard commits, including four-stars Hudson Parliament and Carson Nielsen. While Iowa has landed two wide receiver commits in Brody Schaffer and Diondre Smith, the 2026 class is still missing a tight end recruit.
However, despite Ferentz offering just four tight ends in this cycle, it's clear that the program is focusing on other position groups in 2026. In Iowa's 2025 recruiting class, the Hawkeyes were able to land three tight end prospects, including four-star Thomas Meyer and three-star Mason Woods.
