Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Miss Out on Talented 2026 Recruit to Notre Dame

BREAKING: Class of 2026 TE Preston Fryzel has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 220 TE from Toledo, OH chose the Fighting Irish over Iowa & Miami



“The Golden Standard chose me, South Bend I’m Home Go Irish !! ☘️☘️”https://t.co/W1KsQcYM2I pic.twitter.com/qAweIaFV0y