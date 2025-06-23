Insider Reveals Major Trade Update on Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star
It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for former Iowa Hawkeyes star Keegan Murray since being selected by the Sacramento Kings with the fourth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.
While Murray was impressive over his first couple of NBA seasons, he was underwhelming in his third year, to say the least, and it has reached a point where many have wondered if the Kings would be better off trading Murray, who has just one year left on his rookie contract.
However, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee does not seem to think Murray will be dealt, noting that while there is interest in the 24-year-old across the league, the Kings are probably not going to move him this summer.
"Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis are generating strong trade interest, but the Kings would be reluctant to part with either player given their age, versatility and defensive abilities," Anderson wrote.
Murray averaged 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds over 34.3 minutes per game this past season on 44.4/34.3/83.3 shooting splits. His three-point efficiency has been declining since his debut campaign, and he attempted just 0.9 free throws a night in 2024-25.
A move to power forward certainly represented a significant change for Murray, and it should also be noted that the Iowa product did play better during the second half of the season.
However, Murray did not show any offensive progression in his third year, and if anything, he has actually regressed on that end of the floor.
Yes, the Cedar Rapids, Ia. native is a very good defender, but Sacramento was expecting him to be a strong two-way player when it drafted him.
While Murray may not get dealt this offseason, he is certainly on notice heading into the 2025-26 campaign, which may very well represent his final year with the Kings.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Miss Out on Talented 2026 Recruit to Notre Dame
MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Slammed With Scathing 'Bust' Prediction
MORE: Iowa Coach Ben McCollum Cooks Cooper DeJean in Viral Basketball Clip
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Make Exciting Offer to Massive 7-foot-1 Center
MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Slapped With Harsh Reality Check