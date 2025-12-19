Iowa RB Enters Transfer Portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to lose their talented running back to the transfer portal when it opens on January 2, 2026. This comes after a successful early signing period in which Iowa bolstered its class of 2026.

RB Terrell Washington Jr. is expected to enter the transfer portal, bringing his brief and disappointing tenure with the Hawkeyes to an end. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back from Harker Heights, Texas, made just two starts for Iowa during the 2025 season and has decided to seek opportunities elsewhere where he can secure a larger role in the offensive system.

“Iowa running back Terrell Washington is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @EliotClough and me.” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz wrote on X.

Washington's decision to enter the portal comes after a frustrating season in which he recorded limited offensive production. In 2025, Washington appeared in 11 games for Iowa but rushed just 28 times for 98 yards (averaging 3.5 yards per carry) and caught four passes for 13 yards.

Washington originally committed to Iowa in 2023 after receiving offers from Washington State, Purdue, Akron, and Duke. The running back from Harker Heights High School appeared to have a lot of potential when he joined Kirk Ferentz's program as part of the 2024 recruiting class.

After appearing in 11 games as a true freshman in 2024, Washington earned his first career start against Troy and finished that season with just 12 rushing attempts for 34 yards. His receiving production was more promising, as he caught three passes for 26 yards and scored his first career touchdown in Iowa's Music City Bowl loss to Missouri.​

Iowa’s 2026 Recruiting Class

Iowa landed elite prospects at multiple positions for the class of 2026, but the running back group remains an area of focus for Kirk Ferentz and running backs coach Omar Young.

The Hawkeyes signed over 20 players during the early signing period in December 2025. Tight end Luke Brewer, the No. 22 nationally-ranked tight end from Norwalk, Iowa, became one of the highest-rated in-state recruits signed by the program. Wide receiver Xavier Stinson from Vero Beach, Florida, provided the Hawkeyes with another dynamic pass catcher to complement their receiving corps.​

Iowa's offensive backfield will likely center around Kamari Moulton, who remains the program's primary featured running back.

The offensive line was Iowa's primary focus, with five offensive linemen signed, three of whom are four-star prospects. Carson Nielsen from Waterloo West High School ranks third overall in Iowa's 2026 class, while Gene Riordan ranks sixth and Hudson Parliament ranks seventh

Iowa has retained elite in-state talent. Of the top eight-ranked prospects in Iowa's 2026 class statewide, five have signed with the Hawkeyes, including the top three: Julian Manson (Iowa City West), Carson Nielsen (Waterloo West), and Kase Thomas (Bishop Heelan Catholic). Manson, the No. 1 overall prospect in Iowa and ranked ninth nationally among linebackers, anchors Iowa's defensive class.

Outside linebacker Billy Weivoda from Milton, Georgia, brings national-level talent to Iowa's defensive recruitment. The defensive class also includes cornerback Darion Jones, Marcello Vitti, and Ronnie Hill.

