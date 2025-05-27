Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Men's Basketball Makes New Offer to 4-Star Recruit

The Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to add a 4-star recruit who has multiple offers.

Ben Cooper

Ben McCollum, Iowa's new head men's basketball coach, walks to the podium during his introductory press conference Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Ben McCollum, Iowa's new head men's basketball coach, walks to the podium during his introductory press conference Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Iowa Hawkeyes have made an offer to 4-star recruit Vaughn Karvala and are looking to get him on campus for a visit next month.

Karvala is generating a lot of interest as he has received offers from multiple other schools.

The 6-foot-6 wing is the No.78-ranked prospect in the 2026 class per 247Sports. Landing Karvala would be a significant addition for the Hawkeyes.

New head coach Ben McCollum has been successful in adding players via the transfer portal for the upcoming season, but it's also important to add recruits for the next few seasons.

McCollum was able to bring guard Bennett Stirtz with him from Drake. As the head coach of Drake last season, McCollum led the team to a 31-4 record with Stirtz as the star player.

Stirtz averaged 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. He shot 49.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three.

While Iowa is ready for the upcoming campaign with a lot of hope under their new head coach and with their new star player, recruiting for the future remains important.

Karvala would be a phenomenal addition for McCollum and the Hawkeyes, who have not made it to the NCAA tournament since 2023.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

MORE: Iowa's Underrated Star Lands Elite Ranking, Great News for Kirk Ferentz

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Making Aggressive Push for Compelling Defensive Recruit

MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Earns Hilarious Michael Jordan Comparison

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Unheralded Star Finally Earns Massive Recognition

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Coach Surprisingly Leaves in Search of Other Opportunities

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Basketball