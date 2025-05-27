Iowa Hawkeyes Men's Basketball Makes New Offer to 4-Star Recruit
The Iowa Hawkeyes have made an offer to 4-star recruit Vaughn Karvala and are looking to get him on campus for a visit next month.
Karvala is generating a lot of interest as he has received offers from multiple other schools.
The 6-foot-6 wing is the No.78-ranked prospect in the 2026 class per 247Sports. Landing Karvala would be a significant addition for the Hawkeyes.
New head coach Ben McCollum has been successful in adding players via the transfer portal for the upcoming season, but it's also important to add recruits for the next few seasons.
McCollum was able to bring guard Bennett Stirtz with him from Drake. As the head coach of Drake last season, McCollum led the team to a 31-4 record with Stirtz as the star player.
Stirtz averaged 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. He shot 49.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three.
While Iowa is ready for the upcoming campaign with a lot of hope under their new head coach and with their new star player, recruiting for the future remains important.
Karvala would be a phenomenal addition for McCollum and the Hawkeyes, who have not made it to the NCAA tournament since 2023.
