Iowa's Underrated Star Lands Elite Ranking, Great News for Kirk Ferentz
The Iowa Hawkeyes boasted one of the nation's most lethal rushing attacks last season, and while running back Kaleb Johnson was obviously a huge reason for that, Iowa's offensive line also deserves major credit for opening up those running lanes for Johnson.
Now, Johnson is in the NFL, so Iowa will have to rely on the duo of Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson to carry the ground game, but based on the fact that the Hawkeyes are returning some key offensive linemen, Kirk Ferentz should be able to utilize his halfbacks just fine.
After tackle Gennings Dunker recently earned some major recognition from Pro Football Focus, it's now center Logan Jones' turn, as PFF ranked him as the No. 1 power-four center in the country heading into 2025.
That's the thing about Iowa: it's known for being a tight end factory, but the Hawkeyes have also done a tremendous job producing offensive linemen over the years, and Jones is a perfect example.
The senior will almost certainly be an NFL Draft pick next spring, and it stands to reason that he could very well be a Day 2 selection.
Until then, though, Jones' objective will be to clear the way for Moulton and Patterson while also protecting new quarterback Mark Gronowski.
The Hawkeyes are certainly not regarded as an offensive dynamo, but with Gronowski in the fold and a really good offensive line up front, they may ultimately surprise some people in 2025.
We'll see if Jones and Co. can make everyone forget about Johnson as far as the run game is concerned.
