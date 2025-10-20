Iowa HC Visiting Five-Star Recruit
A lot more goes into a new coaching institution than the immediate season that the hire is tasked with tackling. In Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum's case, many fans are (rightfully) excited for what he's managed to do with the 2025-26 roster in the few short months that he's been behind the program's wheel.
From star transfer Bennett Stirtz to a slate of talented rookie options looking to lay a future foundation for teams yet to be seen, the Hawkeyes as they currently exist represent the best the program has been in a couple of years, at the very least.
Future-Proofing the Program
Coach McCollum, in ensuring all his bases are covered and then some, is already hot on the recruiting trail with his staff for not only the 2026 class, but the 2027 bunch, too. In the age of NIL and financial recruitment on the college basketball landscape, little to nothing remains sacred as far as what is and isn't allowed; the line for how far a coach and program will go to land a player has been blurred, pushed and in some cases, smudged out entirely.
In Iowa's case specifically, the Hawkeyes crew took a trip down to Florida to visit five-star 2027 point guard Cayden Daughtry out of Calvary Christian Academy. The visit was confirmed in a post on Twitter (X) by Daughtry himself, thanking the staff for coming in:
A Long List of Suitors
Daughtry, a 6'0, 155 point guard, represents a more traditional archetype at the position in comparison to the ever-popular "point forward" trend that often dominates the game today. From Fort Lauderdale, FL, he ranks on 247Sports' list as the 15th best player in his class. More specifically, he's situated as the second-ranked point guard and seventh best player out of his state, too. Across the board, Daughtry may be the highest profile recruit that the Hawkeyes have yet publicly pursued.
In addition to Iowa's blatant serious interest, Arizona State, BYU, Cincinnati, Dayton and Florida Atlantic have all already tendered offers to the guard, working to get ahead of a league of suitors that will inevitably grow as the 2027 class grows closer to commitment.
While his recruitment is really just beginning, McCollum and the Hawkeyes getting ahead of much of the national interest in spite of the aforementioned offers, and making a physical appearance in his home state, no less, bodes well for both Iowa's chances with Daughtry and their reputation on the recruiting trail going forward.
However you spin it, this is a good look and a good sign for Hawkeyes hoops in equal parts. Ben McCollum is just getting started in Iowa City.
