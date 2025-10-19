Previewing Iowa's Remaining Games After Win
As it goes on an annual basis for the Iowa Hawkeyes, it's only conference competition from here on out. After winning two of their three their non-conference duels, the team put themselves in a position to compete in the B1G given their ability to win big games against tough opponents.
Even given the Penn State Nittany Lions' recent, well-documented fall from grace, their trip to Iowa City this past weekend served as a split, tell-all indicator of where the Hawkeyes may end up as the enter their most treacherous stretch of scheduling on the season.
Grit-N-Ground
In a 25-24 offensive duel - equal parts unusual and encouraging for Iowa - the Hawkeyes took down the Nittany Lions on the shoulders of one of their most electrifying performances on the ground in recent memory.
Despite only leveling 68 yards through the air, Iowa's offense, led by senior quarterback Mark Gronowski, tallied a heaping 245 yards rushing, which translated to three total touchdowns in an ultimately suffocating scoring performance.
Not to mention the Hawkeyes' defense, which came up with two pivotal interceptions (as opposed to the Nittany Lions' one) and one sack in a disruptive effort to defeat an already mangled, disheveled Penn State team.
Something's Got to Give
So what's next? Well, in the immediacy of their win, Iowa moved into a tie for fourth place in the B1G with the similarly unranked Minnesota Golden Gophers. Both at 5-2 (3-1) something will have to give for one team take sole hold of the last position beyond the top three.
Either way, it won't take long; the Hawkeyes' second bout of three straight at home comes against the Golden Gophers in what will be a deciding game for Iowa's position in the conference. They'll have a bye week to rest after that before two straight ranked games: the first at home against #8 Oregon, and the second on the road versus #20 USC.
It's frustrating to see every game as a must win, but with two losses under their belt already, the Hawkeyes can't afford many more if they want to compete in the B1G with the best of the best. Thankfully for the Hawkeyes, if they can endure the next three games, they'll face two more semi-favorable opponents - in the form of Michigan State and Nebraska - to end the year.
After last season's relatively underwhelming 8-5 finish, Ferentz and company will look to notch what would arguably be their first signature win in years as two of their next three opponents are of the ranked variety.
It's win or settle for mediocrity for the Iowa Hawkeyes going forward and, while their schedule is stout, the aforementioned win against Penn State is the first good sign of many that this team is capable of breaking the chain.
