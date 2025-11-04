Iowa Guard Makes Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List
The long-awaited rebuild for Iowa City's men's basketball program will finally arrive this week as the newly redone Iowa Hawkeyes open their season at home against the Robert Morris Colonials. Now under head coach Ben McCollum — the team's first fresh face at the position in 15 years — the black and gold are looking to make a splash, both in the B1G and on a national level, working towards a reinstitution of Iowa's recently forgotten relevancy.
Expectations Don't Shape Reality
Having gone 17-16 (7-13) in the 2024-25 campaign, the bar for the Hawkeyes isn't as high as it used to be. Yet, all the same, the team will be playing for one of the nation's most impassioned fanbases; prior disappointment wouldn't excuse a letdown in the wake.
Of the excitement generated around McCollum's first roster at the helm, nobody has made more noise than senior transfer guard and longtime McCollum prodigy Bennett Stirtz. Formerly a Drake Bulldog who swapped allegiances when his head coach did, Stirtz was the go-to guy for his former team, especially on the offensive end.
His leading the team is made even more impressive by the Bulldogs' Missouri Valley Conference Championship and first round NCAA Tournament win. Stirtz is a proven floor general and winner, and once more, he's been recognized in the form of placement on a preseason watchlist. The Iowa Men's Basketball account on X (Twitter) announced the nomination.
The Oscar Robertson Trophy is granted by the USBWA (U.S. Basketball Writers Association) on a yearly basis to the NCAA's most outstanding player; the preseason watchlist is chock-full of athletes expected to be in the mix for the award. Stirtz, among many looming national names, is the only Hawkeyes player to make the list.
Another accomplishment added to the growing list for Iowa's anticipated star point guard.
Recognition Goes a Long Way
While stacking preseason nods and winning the actual awards are two very different things — the former guarantees very little of value — having a player recognized for it is a privilege and a good sign, especially for a program in as dire a state as Iowa was just last year.
Stirtz' leadership on the court is shaping up to be a crucial aspect of Iowa's push for a competitive presence in the B1G, for the team's other transfers and freshmen alike. If the headlines are any indication, the black and gold could be in for a special season from their primary offseason addition.
