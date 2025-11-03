New AP Rankings Pave Path for Iowa's Entry
The worst thing about a bye week is watching direct competitors in your conference - teams competing for the same crown as your own - play and improve from a relegated position on the sidelines. For the Iowa Hawkeyes, having battled their way to the precipice of a top three position in the B1G, this past week was shaping up to be a nail-biting endeavor for that very reason.
And while conference standings did shift, little changed regarding the team's presupposed path to national relevance and a shot at competing for a B1G title for what would be the second time in three years.
Staying Put
In the latest iteration of the AP Poll, which has unfortunately eluded the Hawkeyes despite their impressive three-game winning streak, no B1G team moved from their previous spots despite an array of big wins in the conference.
For the Hawkeyes' interest specifically, the #6 Oregon Ducks and #21 Michigan Wolverines staying put is crucial to the black and gold's campaign to an above-average finish on the season. After going 8-5 last year in what was, at least in comparison to their B1G Championship appearance in 2023, an underwhelming effort, the team's current 6-2 state provides a potential rebound for a program on the hunt.
In immediately urgent news, the aforementioned Ducks are the first team to stand in Iowa's way, as they're set to visit Iowa City next week in a matchup that will undoubtedly headline conference activity for the weekend, and likely have a large impact in the games beyond, too.
Equal Opportunity
Interestingly enough, despite Oregon's technically better record than Iowa, they fell to the fourth spot in the conference alongside the Hawkeyes due to Michigan taking down Purdue in a hair-splitting, crucial conference win of their own.
At 5-1 in the B1G (compared to Iowa and Oregon's 4-1 tally), the Wolverines have taken sole possession of the conference's bronze position, behind the Indiana Hoosiers and Ohio State Buckeyes. Of course, an Iowa win this week would pull things to an even count once more as Michigan looks on from a bye week of their own.
A ranked win for Iowa over the #6 team in the nation would not only all but guarantee their own number next to the team name, but it'd knock the Hawkeyes' most anticipated opponent remaining on the season out of the way.
On the other hand, Michigan still has a date with the top-ranked Buckeyes at the end of their season.
If Iowa can top Oregon at home, the path to national relevancy and conference competition is clearer than ever. All that's left to do now is win.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!