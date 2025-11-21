Iowa HC Says Team Has Room to Improve
From the outside looking in, little more can be made of the Iowa Hawkeyes 5-0 start than the dominant numbers that outline it. Having won each game by double-digits and in unquestionable fashion, the black and gold have made a steadfast statement in starting new era playing under head coach Ben McCollum.
This chance of scenery on the sideline has sparked a renewed interest in men's hoops in Iowa City after the previous "man at the top" lost a lot of the good faith that the program once had. Given the team's 17-16 (7-13) finish in the 2024-25 season, it'd be hard to blame fans for disconnecting.
The Battle Has Just Begun
But even though their start has been exciting, the Hawkeyes have yet to face an opponent that they weren't expected to run away from on the scoreboard. With multiple projected close games looming, including the beginning of conference play, Coach McCollum has his eyes set on improvement for his team going forward.
After the bunch's 93-54 win over the Chicago State Cougars, the HC spoke to the media, specifically highlighting targeted areas for Iowa to get better.
"We've still got a ways to go. I think we've got to defensive rebound a little better, gave up 8-0 boards, probably shouldn't do that," McCollum remarked. "Got to box out a little better, get a little more physical. But, all in all, it was a good five-game stretch."
"We're excited to go out to California and play Ole Miss."
The team's incoming, neutral-floor duel with Ole Miss represents the first time McCollum's Hawkeyes will play away from their home floor all season. While not a road game necessarily, the team will certainly face a new sort of adversity in front of a crowd that isn't entirely black and gold in California.
And while McCollum may know his team better than anyone, the statistics against Chicago State specifically signal a team comfortably in-tune with the improvements that McCollum suggested thereafter. The Hawkeyes out-rebounded the Cougars 35-20 in total, nabbing 25 on the defensive end alone.
On the whole, Iowa also pitched 26 assists to Chicago State's 7, forced 11 turnovers and snatched six steals in the process. The team can definitely get better, but for the time, they could also be a lot worse.
One way or another, McCollum will continue to push his roster like few others. For better or worse, his reputation as a nip-and-tuck coach defines this Iowa team.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!