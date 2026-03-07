Iowa Injury Report Heading Into The B1G Semi-Finals

The talk of the town when it came to the Iowa Hawkeyes was in regard to the status of senior forward Hannah Stuelke.

Stuelke, a B1G Second-Team selection, was dealing with some elbow soreness and bruising that second year head coach Jan Jensen was closely monitoring.

All signs were pointing towards Stuelke not playing in the team's semi-final matchup, though somehow she defied the odds and made her 28th start of the season.

Stuelke ended up playing 28 minutes. That was tied for her lowest total in the team's last seven games, but having her on the court is all that matters.

Hannah Stuelke Is Good To Go

There was no bigger storyline heading into the Illinois matchup. Hours prior to the game, Stuelke was off the injury report entirely, which was music to Hawkeyes fans' ears. Stuelke went from maybe not participating in the B1G tournament at all to using the team's few extra days of rest to their advantage.

Stuelke will be active again in today's matchup with the Michigan Wolverines, according to the Big Ten availability report.

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) looks to score against Illinois forward Berry Wallace (23) Feb. 26, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Had Iowa not earned the No. 2 seed and had a double-bye, things could've gone entirely different. Instead, Stuelke, who didn't play against Wisconsin on March 1, had exactly one full week to get back to 100%.

Judging by how she looked at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Stuelke is indeed good to go. Her 28 minutes were the fourth most of any Hawkeye starter, but that's not the end of the world, as Jensen was not only being careful, but she also pulled her starters with quite a bit of time left in the fourth quarter.

Taylor McCabe, Kennise Johnson, Emely Rodriguez and Jada Gyamfi Remain OUT

Senior guard Taylor McCabe's season-ending injury nearly derailed this team's entire season. Freshman Addie Deal replaced her in the starting lineup as the team went 0-3. Jensen quickly pivoted and inserted sophomore guard Taylor Stremlow into the mix. In games Stremlow starts this season, Iowa is undefeated.

They haven't had either Rodriguez or Gyamfi for quite some time, so neither of those players is a factor in how Iowa will adjust its lineup against Michigan. Johnson played two minutes against Wisconsin on March 1, but prior to that, she hadn't played in a game since Dec. 13. The only concerning element coming into this Michigan game was Stuelke's injury, but no other reports have come out indicating she suffered a setback.

Stuelke went 6-for-11 from the field against Illinois as she had 13 points with five rebounds and a pair of assists. Iowa knows they need her now more than ever, so her playing 30+ minutes could be crucial in a game that determines who likely plays No. 1 UCLA in the B1G Championship.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!