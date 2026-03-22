Iowa Injury Report for March Madness Second Round vs. Florida

The Iowa Hawkeyes saw what the Florida Gators did in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and know this team is as healthy as ever.

Iowa, as they've had for months now, has ruled out one player ahead of their second-round matchup. This would be a huge chance for the Hawkeyes to break their streak and win a pair of games in the tournament, though that is going to be much easier said than done.

Florida doesn't have a single player ruled out, though one is questionable for the 7:10 p.m. EST tipoff in Tampa, Fla.

Not only are the Gators the No. 1 seed, but they get to play in their home state. Tampa isn't exactly the closest to Gainesville, but that's neither here nor there, as the two-hour drive is still far better than traveling from Iowa City.

OUT: Peyton McCollum

Peyton McCollum stands for a photo during Iowa Men's Basketball media day at Carver Hawkeye arena in Iowa City, Oct. 15, 2025. | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No surprise here for Hawkeyes fans as McCollum isn't going to see any playing time the rest of the year. He went down with an injury at the start of 2026, but it's not like he'd seen the court all year long. Peyton is indeed Ben McCollum's son and opted to take a medical redshirt for his freshman season.

Elsewhere, Iowa is good to go. Bennett Stirtz is coming off a 40-minute performance against Clemson, so that is certainly something to monitor, but the Drake transfer's stamina is off the charts.

Remember, Stirtz played 39 minutes in back-to-back days during the B1G Tournament. If that's not impressive enough, he had played 40+ minutes in the three games prior. He hasn't played fewer than 37 minutes in a game since Jan. 11 vs. No. 16 Illinois.

QUESTIONABLE: Viktor Mikic

Iowa vs. Florida injury report ahead of tonight’s tipoff: pic.twitter.com/ZuvhO9xWN4 — Jordon Lawrenz (@JordonLaw_PxP) March 22, 2026

The Gators have just one player listed on the initial player availability report, and that's their sophomore center. Mikic is averaging just 1.3 points per game, but has slowly but surely been earning more minutes.

Mikic stands at 6-foot-11 and has appeared in 17 games this season. He's a depth piece for Florida, but one could argue that some of their bench players could start on Iowa with ease. Regardless, it's not like the Gators want to have anyone ruled out in the NCAA Tournament, no matter how many minutes they played in the regular season.

Iowa played eight-deep in the Clemson game. Alvaro Folgueiras, Tate Sage and Isaia Howard all came off the bench. As for Florida, their 114-55 victory allowed them to get nine bench players into the game, Mikic included.

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