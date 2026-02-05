Iowa HC Not Changing Starting Lineup Despite Losing Streak

Freshman Addie Deal's minutes have gone through the roof as second year head coach Jan Jensen gave her the starting nod for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Once Taylor McCabe went down with an injury, the easiest name to replace her would've been Taylor Stremlow. While the two aren't the same player, they're both talented guards who have starting experience.

Stremlow was a huge boost to this team when Chit-Chat Wright went down, but for whatever reason Jensen opted to start Deal instead.

Now that Iowa has dropped their last two games since McCabe went down with a season and career ending injury, Jensen was tasked with deciding what she's going to do with her starting five. According to Kyle Heusmann, she's keeping it intact, at least for now.

Addie Deal Will Start vs. Minnesota

Jan Jensen says they are going to stick with Addie Deal in the starting lineup tomorrow night against Minnesota. — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) February 4, 2026

Despite scoring just three points since being moved to the starting rotation, Deal will remain in the mix with Hannah Stuelke, Ava Heiden, Chit-Chat Wright and Kylie Feuerbach.

Hawkeyes fans need to remember that at the end of the day, Deal is still a freshman. These are crucial minutes against top teams to help get her to the next level, even if she isn't quite there yet. Iowa originally thought she was, but these last two games really exposed her weaknesses.

In that same two-game stretch, Stremlow has contributed 23 points while Journey Houston has added the same. Houston, a fellow freshman, is yet another guard this team has in their rotation. Jensen was looking to make this lineup bigger, not smaller, so her decision to stick with Deal will stand.

Deal is on Her Third Strike

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Addie Deal (7) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Lena Bilic (9) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One could argue this next game against Minnesota is Deal's third and final chance to make an impression. Knowing the Hawkeyes are back home and facing a team that is riding a four game winning streak, it's not like this is going to be an easy bounce-back game.

The Golden Gophers are 16-6 (7-4) and have only lost three games since December 10. Iowa, even though they're 18-4 (9-2), has lost all four of those games since December 10 when they dropped their first of the season to No. 10 Iowa State.

Stremlow and Houston both have a case to start over Deal, but the 6' freshman has another chance to turn things around. She's looked far more explosive off the bench, and if Jensen is going to give someone like Stremlow and potentially even Houston more minutes anyways, it makes no sense not to have them in the starting rotation.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!