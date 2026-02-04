Iowa Falls in Latest Bracketology Update

While there are still plenty of chances for the Iowa Hawkeyes to work their way back to the top, they currently are projected to be a No. 3 seed in March Madness.

The latest Bracketology projection saw Iowa fall from No. 2 from No. 3. This drop was expected after they lost back-to-back games for the first time all season.

These west coast teams being in the B1G made for a nightmare road stretch as Iowa was tasked with playing at USC and No. 2 UCLA. They ended up dropping both games, and their new seed reflects that.

Either way, this team was the No. 6 seed last season. To see them rise this much is impressive and a testament to how well second year head coach Jan Jensen handles herself and this team.

Iowa Falls To No. 3 Seed

Iowa Women’s Basketball moves down to a 3 seed in the latest ESPB Bracketology update with their 18-4 record.



Hawkeyes face Minnesota on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/LzJTOQA0Ch — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) February 3, 2026

Honestly, there's not much of a difference between being a No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Each position gets to host their first two games and it's not like playing the No. 6 seed in the second round is that much different than playing No. 7.

Of course there are exceptions, and it all depends on who's peaking at the right time. Iowa would hate to fall much lower than No. 3, but arguably their toughest test left is against No. 8 Michigan and that shouldn't be a loss that would harm them too much.

With seven games remaining, Iowa knows they need to end the year on a high note. Minnesota and No. 24 Washington are their next two opponents, both at home, before they travel to Nebraska and Purdue. From there it's their battle against the Wolverines and then they'll host Illinois a few days later. Finally, Iowa ends their season on the road at Wisconsin.

Taking a Closer Look at Region 4

Iowa head coach Jan Jensen reacts during a basketball game against the Oregon Ducks Jan. 15, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Should Iowa land in Region 4, they'd be tasked with playing in the same bracket as No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 LSU. The No. 4 seed in this bracket is Duke, a team who has been on a meteoric rise after looking horrendous in their first few games.

In this projection, Iowa would play No. 14 Louisiana Tech in the first round. The Lady Techsters are 15-5 but haven't been seeded higher than No. 14.

Above Iowa is No. 6 Texas Tech against No. 11 San Diego State. Knowing Jensen was bounced in the second round by No. 3 Oklahoma last year, she would love to return the favor and this time do some damage as the same seed that knocked her out the year prior.

