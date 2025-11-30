Three Ways Iowa Can Extend Lengthy Winning Streak vs. Fairfield
It's safe to say this Iowa Hawkeyes team has loved winning, and there are absolutely no signs of them slowing down. Currently 7-0, head coach Jan Jensen has put together an absolutely stellar squad for the 2025-26 season.
Even without Chit-Chat Wright, this Iowa team continues to win. Her situation is one the team continues to closely monitor, but there's no point in rushing her back if they're going to play at this high of a level. That's not to say they don't need her, but they'll need her way more down the stretch than they do right now against Fairfield.
1. Don't Turn This Game Into A Shootout
Fairfield has played five games this season and they've scored at least 68 points in all of them. That point total came in their lone loss to North Carolina, 82-68. That's a quality loss for the Stags to have on their resume as they sit at 4-1, having scored at least 75 points in all four games.
One of the keys to Iowa beating Fairfield is to try to keep it as low-scoring as possible. Sure, Iowa can score as much as they want, but defense could very well decide the winner in this one. Jensen saw what Courtney Banghart and UNC were able to do, now it's up to her to replicate that formula.
2. Keep Fairfield Away From The Free Throw Line
Five games isn't the largest sample size, but the Stage has been nearly perfect from the charity stripe. If this is a close game late and Iowa is relying on Fairfield to miss free throws, they've messed with the wrong team. Currently, the Stags are shooting 86.2% from the free throw line.
To compare, the Hawkeyes are shooting just 68.2%. Again, it's super early in the year and those numbers will average out eventually, but that's quite a large difference in percentages. Fairfield has a trio of players perfect from the line, and their top two scorers are shooting 86.4% and 95.5%, respectively.
3. Rebound, Rebound, Rebound
As simple as it is to say, the numbers clearly point in Iowa's direction. They are averaging roughly 13 more rebounds per game, and that could be more than enough to make a difference. Iowa will have to be physical down low and use Ava Heiden and Hannah Stuelke's heights to their advantage.
Fairfield's tallest starter is 6-foot-1 and they have numerous players under six feet. While those girls aren't necessarily the ones getting all the rebounds, it's still something to be aware of. Iowa's height advantage could lead to much more than just a few extra rebounds, all of which will play into the final result.
