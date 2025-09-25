Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa's HC Compares Indiana to Big 10 Powerhouse

Head coach Kirk Ferentz knows the Iowa Hawkeyes are in for a challenge against No. 11 Indiana.

Sep 19, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
This Iowa Hawkeyes team may have matched up well against Iowa State a few weeks ago, but now they have an entirely new challenge in front of them. Not many expected Indiana to be ranked No. 11 at this point in the season, but voters had no choice but to sky rocket them in the AP Top 25 after they ran through No. 9 Illinois.

September 27 marks the turning point in this 2025 season for Iowa. Head coach Kirk Ferentz already set his record, quarterback Mark Gronowski set one of his own, but now it's time for those two to come together and show the world what this Hawkeyes team is all about. If Iowa is able to leave Kinnick Stadium with a win over the Hoosiers, there's no telling as to how far they could go this season. That said, Ferentz knows this Indiana team truly is one of the best in the country.

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz
"It's hard to find a weakness, it really is," Ferentz said. "I'm not saying it's like playing Ohio State, but there's some similarities in my mind if you look at their offense. They've got a big, physical offensive line. Couple of newcomers there that have really helped them. Two really good tight ends that are really effective. Those three receivers, they're all really good individually, but as a group it kind of takes you back to Ohio State."

The Hoosiers wide receiver trio is led by Omar Cooper Jr. who is averaging 19.8 yards per reception. He has 19 receptions for 377 yards with five touchdowns. Right behind him is Elijah Sarratt with 24 receptions for 256 yards and five touchdowns of his own.

"Pick your poison," Ferentz continued. "Two first rounders and the other guy is pretty good. You've got that and then in the backfield they've got two really good running backs right now. The quarterback might be the best quarterback in the country. Someone said he's a leader for the Heisman, I don't have a Heisman vote but I'd vote for him based on what I saw. That's why they're putting up those big numbers. They can run the ball, pass it, they've got the ability to hit the big play."

Ferentz had no choice but to circle back around to Fernando Mendoza, the clear Heisman frontrunner now that Oklahoma QB John Mateer is sidelined for the next month, "The quarterback, I'll go back to him for a second, he gets the ball out really quick. It's going to be tough to even get a hand on him. He'll run it, they've got designed runs for him but he'll also make a throw on the run which is really tough to defend."

Mendoza has been lights out this season, 76/99 for 975 yards with 14 touchdowns and no interceptions. He's only been sacked three times this season. This is the first time Indiana is playing on the road this season, one of the few disadvantages they'll be at as they head to Kinnick Stadium as seven and a half point favorites.

Published
Jordon Lawrenz is a writer for Titans on SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer for NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He contributes to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.

