Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Caitlin Clark Receives Brutal Injury News
Iowa legend and WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark is set to miss two weeks of play after suffering a quad strain, according to multiple reports. ESPN also reports that the team will provide further updates following re-evaluation.
The Indiana Fever star guard has played in four games early into the 2025 season, averaging 19 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. Currently, the Fever stands at 2-2 on the season, but will now face the next four contests without their superstar.
Considering the timeline, Clark is expected to return to action on June 10 against the Atlanta Dream. She’s expected to miss two games against the Washington Mystics, a home contest against the Connecticut Sun and a road trip against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.
This marks the first time Clark will miss due to injury in her WNBA career. Last year, Clark won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, setting records along the way to the Fever's first playoff appearance in seven years, tied for the longest drought in WNBA history.
The WNBA is no doubt sad to be without Clark, even for a short period. The value the former Hawkeye brings to the league is unprecedented, and the league is sure to feel the sting of her absence on the bottom line. As for the Fever, it will be a test of their roster cohesion to go forth without Clark for the next four games.
Clark and the Fever had some qualms about the officiating in their last outing against the New York Liberty, which resulted in a 90-88 loss for Indiana. Clark had a tough showing despite her double-double with 18 points and 10 assists. She was also responsible for 10 turnovers, a season high, and went 2-11 from behind the arc.
The Fever face the Washington Mystics Wednesday night on the road. The game will air on NBA TV at 7:30 pm ET.