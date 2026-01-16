Iowa Given Less Than Favorable Odds vs. Indiana

Looking at their overall record on paper, one would assume absolutely nothing is wrong with the 12-5 Iowa Hawkeyes.

Think again. This team is 2-4 in B1G play and according to ESPN Analytics, is well on their way to a fourth straight loss.

Falling to 2-5 in the conference would be detrimental. There's still plenty of time to get back on track, but the last thing first year head coach Ben McCollum wants to do is ruin his perfect start.

On November 26, this team was 7-0 and on top of the world. They were later ranked, only to fall out of the Top 25 entirely after working their way up to No. 19. Hopefully for Iowa's sake, it wasn't a case of them peaking too early.

Iowa Given 33.5% Chance To Beat Indiana

Jan 14, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum talks with Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

ESPN Analytics isn't too kind to a Hawkeyes team that's forced to play on the road after losing to Minnesota, Illinois, and Purdue. Even though none of those losses came by more than seven points, and two of which were to ranked opponents, this team is still trending in the wrong direction.

Thankfully for them, they're tasked with playing a Hoosiers team that has also dropped two in a row. No. 10 Nebraska took them down, 83-77, and that was followed up with a 21 point loss to No. 12 Michigan State. Keep in mind, Iowa also got dominated by the Spartans back on December 2, which happened to be their first loss of the year.

Knowing these teams have lost a combined five games in a row, things are going to be extrmeely interesting on January 17. Iowa cannot afford another loss. If they come out on the losing end, their chances of making March Madness are greatly reduced.

Perfect Game For Iowa To Get Back On Track

Jan 14, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J Cox (0) fakes out multiple Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Even though the odds are stacked against them, there's no better game for Iowa to get back on track. This is an Indiana team that isn't afraid to score, though basically all of the team's they've put up triple digits against are far from capable of what Iowa can do on defense.

For what it's worth, Indiana also lost to Minnesota earlier this year. These two teams are about as evenly matched as you can get, so it's imperative Iowa comes out on the right side of history. A loss to Indiana could do irreparable damage to a team that's already hanging on for dear life.

