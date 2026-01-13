Iowa Remains One Of Two Undefeated In Conference

With an extremely tough schedule ahead of them, the Iowa Hawkeyes continue to win the games they're supposed to.

Currently, there are only two undefeated teams in the B1G. Iowa is one of them with their 14-2 (5-0) record, while the other is 15-1 (5-0) UCLA.

Keep in mind, Iowa will head to Los Angeles to play the Bruins on Feb. 1. Whether either of those teams is still undefeated by then or not is a huge question mark, but either way, that's a huge game to look forward to.

Ultimately, seven of Iowa's next nine opponents are in the Top 25. They'll get to play unranked Oregon at home on Jan. 15 before playing four straight ranked teams. Soon enough, we'll determine just how good this Hawkeyes team truly is.

Iowa Hawkeyes women' basketball head coach Jan Jensen calls a play during the first quarter against Iowa State in the NCAA women’s basketball Cy-Hawk Series on Dec. 10, 2025, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Only Iowa and UCLA Remain Undefeated

Iowa's first five conference wins came against Rutgers, Penn State, No. 20 Nebraska, Northwestern, and Indiana. Three of those came on the road, including their two recent ones where they snuck past both the Wildcats and Hoosiers.

UCLA has taken down Oregon, No. 19 Ohio State, Penn State, No. 17 USC, and No. 25 Nebraska. Clearly, they have a bit of a better resume at this point in the season. It's worth noting their lone loss came on Nov. 26 to No. 4 Texas, a team that is now No. 2.

The Hawkeyes know their schedule isn't going to get any easier, but they're about to enter the most exciting part of the season. Three of their final four games are against unranked opponents, so those are the perfect way for them to end on a high note going into the tournament.

Iowa May Not Be Undefeated For Long

The Hawkeyes 5-0 B1G record is a great start, which includes a ranked win, but second-year head coach Jan Jensen is in for a rude awakening. While it's important to note Iowa's only losses are to a pair of Top 10 teams, they still have three more in that department to deal with through Feb. 22.

Iowa struggled big time in their last two games on the road, but that doesn't mean they aren't ready to play the likes of No. 15 Michigan State, No. 8 Maryland, or No. 19 Ohio State. Their two-game road stand against No. 21 USC and No. 4 UCLA will be quite telling as this schedule heats up real quick, and Iowa will have no choice but to play their hearts out.

