Iowa Receives Votes Despite Unsurprising AP Poll Exit

Coming off back to back losses, the Iowa Hawkeyes are no longer ranked.

Not seeing a number attached to their name is going to sting, but this could be the wakeup call this team needs heading into B1G play.

Now 12-4 (2-3), Iowa received 58 AP votes which is the third most out of the unranked teams.

St. Louis and their 92 votes were in first while Kansas received 60. Either way, Iowa is unranked after they were at one point in a position to skyrocket from their dominant 7-0 and later 12-2 start.

Iowa Quickly Became Unranked

Iowa head coach Ben McCollum talks to Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7) during a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini Jan. 11, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if the Hawkeyes took down Illinois, it still would've been hard to make a case for them to stay in the Top 25. While yes, Minnesota was undefeated at home, that streak just came to an end as they lost to unranked USC, 70-69, at home in overtime.

Iowa's case to be ranked could resurface if they're able to pull off an unthinkable upset over No. 5 Purdue on the road. Should Iowa win that game, AP voters would likely give them another shot in the Top 25.

This point in the season is all about seeing what Iowa is really made of. For the first time, they've lost back to back games and are on the brink of dropping their third straight for the first time since February 25-March 6, 2025. Iowa had a trio of three-loss stretches last season as they finished 17-16 (7-13).

For what it's worth, Iowa did start last season 5-0 and 12-4. Those records are quite similar to where they're currently at, but it's not like Iowa was ranked at all a year ago. Hawkeyes fans don't want a repeat of their final season with Fran McCaffrey, so this is up to first year head coach Ben McCollum to get them back on track.

January 17-February 11 Favors Iowa

Iowa’s Tavion Banks (6) reacts during a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini Jan. 11, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As it stands, Iowa has seven unranked opponents on the horizon after they travel to Purdue. After that seven game stretch, they welcome the Boilermakers to Carver for a highly anticipated rematch.

At that point, Iowa could near the top of the B1G or right in the middle. ESPN Analytics sees them losing at Indiana, but that's the only game they aren't currently favored in.

Obviously, a lot can change between now and the rest of these games. Either way, Iowa must take care of business as they could be right back on track by at least winning five of those seven games.

