Iowa Loses Out on 2026 Four-Star Guard
After much deliberation, a decision has finally been made. The Iowa Hawkeyes learned they fell short in pursuit of the No. 11 overall shooting guard in the Class of 2026. Four-star shooting guard Quentin Coleman announced his commitment to Wake Forest. His final four included: Iowa, Saint Louis, Texas Tech, and Wake Forest.
Having visited Iowa on September 26, HC Ben McCollum had a chance to land one of his biggest players to date. With expectations high for the first-year head coach, his 2026 class would've loved the inclusion of Coleman.
Coleman's decision to transfer to The Principia High School was exactly what he needed to propel himself to a four-star recruit. Standing 6'3'' 170-pounds, the St. Louis, MO native was joined by Adam Finkelstein to announce his decision.
CBS Sports Adam Finkelstein hosted the committment announcement as he touted Coleman as "one of the best shooters in the entire country."
Finkelstein added, "he takes very good care of the ball and is a solid passer." Highlights were shown of Coleman balling out, including plenty of drained three-pointers and highlight reel plays.
When Coleman was introduced, he made sure everyone knew he was with his parents and teammates. While his sister was unable to make it, he was joined by his father (who taught him how to play basketball), mother, and teammates.
Coleman stood up from the table to unzip his sweatshirt, revealing a Wake Forest t-shirt. Of his final four, the Demon Deacons were the first to host an official visit. Having done so on August 22, that proved to be much more beneficial than the Hawkeyes attempt to land Coleman on September 26.
After revealing the shirt and putting on a Wake Forest hat, Coleman revealed what went into his decision, "Just the relationship with Forest and the players. When I was on my visit I knew that's where I wanted to be. I felt that was like home."
Coleman said that he wants to go through the roller-coaster of emotions with people that feel like family, and that's exactly what he got when he visited Wake Forest.
Finkelstein then asked Coleman to describe who exactly the Demon Deacons are getting, as a person and a player, "As a person they're getting someone that's a goofy guy and likes to have fun."
He added, "On the court and as a player, I'm a guy that is willing to do whatever it takes to win. If I'm not scoring that game I'll go grab a rebound."
Now that Coleman's decision has been revealed, the Hawkeyes will have to regroup and look elsewhere to bolster their Class of 2026.
