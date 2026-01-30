Iowa Fans React To Team's Shocking Unranked Loss

At the end of the day, it was just one of those nights.

The Iowa Hawkeyes trailed the entire 40 minutes as unranked USC put forward its best performance of the year.

This very easily could've been a case of Iowa looking past their opponent, as No. 2 UCLA awaits.

Now, the Hawkeyes' game on Feb. 1 will no longer be a battle of the B1G's undefeated teams. Instead, Iowa joins Michigan as one-loss teams while UCLA sits atop the conference with its perfect 10-0 record. For reference, USC is just 4-6.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) shoots a basket as she is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Teagan Mallegni (55) and guard Ava Heiden (5) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Iowa's Loss Leaves Fans Speechless

How embarrassing.



How do you fall behind by 22 and lose to a scrub team like USC? — Alamo_On_The_Rise 🫡 🇺🇲 (@AlamoOnTheRise) January 30, 2026

"Quit sugar coating it people. It was a horrible game that they should be embarrassed about. Turnovers = sloppy basketball. Bad defense. Down at times by over 20 to a team who had lost 6 of last 7," one fan wrote.

Another added, "Awful, awful loss!!! Horrible losing to a team with nine losses!!! Don’t care how close they all were, either! Just a terrible loss!!!"

It’s time to be real about Addie Deal bruh 🫤 — Yung DLo (@DLoThaReal) January 30, 2026

"No defense. Standing still on offense, looking to pass and too afraid to shoot the ball," this fan said. That led to a separate response, "How Jan didn’t get called for a tech tonight is beyond me. Great job holding her composure and we’ll bounce back."

"I think the girls were not as focused. Hate that," someone added. This individual wrote, "At least journey houston showed up, chit chat 8 assists and 7 boards and ava an acceptable game."

Never gonna compete with ChCh at 1. Never — Rikkidon'tlosethat# (@showbizkid12) January 30, 2026

Chit-Chat played all 40 minutes but struggled shooting the ball. Thankfully, not every fan is ready to give up on this team. "Off nights happen. You watch the film. You make adjustments. You flush whatever that was and prep for a huge game Sunday."

"Showed fight at times...sucks losing to the 13th place team in the conference...let's hope it's a learning game, and try pull a miracle Sunday. Going to need to play WAY better than tonight to have a shot on Sunday. GO HAWKS!!" someone else wrote as the positive vibes continue.

Bad effort tonight. — HawkeyesBetter (@HawkeyesBetter_) January 30, 2026

Another fan didn't take things super seriously, "Look, USC was unconscious at times. We will learn from this and move on." At the end of the day, they shot 46% from the field and 37% from three point range.

"Thanks Journey, for being the only player who didn't come out flat. The rest of the team needs to learn from her effort tonight," this person added. Someone else responded, "Yikes. Bound to have a off night eventually. Go get the Bruins Sunday!!!"

Beginning of the end. — Rikkidon'tlosethat# (@showbizkid12) January 30, 2026

In what was supposed to be a showdown of the conference's only undefeated teams, Iowa must now look to pull off the upset of the century as it plays at No. 2 UCLA.

