Iowa Fans React To Team's Shocking Unranked Loss
At the end of the day, it was just one of those nights.
The Iowa Hawkeyes trailed the entire 40 minutes as unranked USC put forward its best performance of the year.
This very easily could've been a case of Iowa looking past their opponent, as No. 2 UCLA awaits.
Now, the Hawkeyes' game on Feb. 1 will no longer be a battle of the B1G's undefeated teams. Instead, Iowa joins Michigan as one-loss teams while UCLA sits atop the conference with its perfect 10-0 record. For reference, USC is just 4-6.
Iowa's Loss Leaves Fans Speechless
"Quit sugar coating it people. It was a horrible game that they should be embarrassed about. Turnovers = sloppy basketball. Bad defense. Down at times by over 20 to a team who had lost 6 of last 7," one fan wrote.
Another added, "Awful, awful loss!!! Horrible losing to a team with nine losses!!! Don’t care how close they all were, either! Just a terrible loss!!!"
"No defense. Standing still on offense, looking to pass and too afraid to shoot the ball," this fan said. That led to a separate response, "How Jan didn’t get called for a tech tonight is beyond me. Great job holding her composure and we’ll bounce back."
"I think the girls were not as focused. Hate that," someone added. This individual wrote, "At least journey houston showed up, chit chat 8 assists and 7 boards and ava an acceptable game."
Chit-Chat played all 40 minutes but struggled shooting the ball. Thankfully, not every fan is ready to give up on this team. "Off nights happen. You watch the film. You make adjustments. You flush whatever that was and prep for a huge game Sunday."
"Showed fight at times...sucks losing to the 13th place team in the conference...let's hope it's a learning game, and try pull a miracle Sunday. Going to need to play WAY better than tonight to have a shot on Sunday. GO HAWKS!!" someone else wrote as the positive vibes continue.
Another fan didn't take things super seriously, "Look, USC was unconscious at times. We will learn from this and move on." At the end of the day, they shot 46% from the field and 37% from three point range.
"Thanks Journey, for being the only player who didn't come out flat. The rest of the team needs to learn from her effort tonight," this person added. Someone else responded, "Yikes. Bound to have a off night eventually. Go get the Bruins Sunday!!!"
In what was supposed to be a showdown of the conference's only undefeated teams, Iowa must now look to pull off the upset of the century as it plays at No. 2 UCLA.
