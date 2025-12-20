Iowa Fans React to Turnover-Filled Game vs. UConn

The Iowa Hawkeyes clearly weren't prepared for the No. 1 UConn Huskies. While no team has been able to compete with the Huskies this season, this game against Iowa was another statement win for the reigning National Champions.

Not even UConn is a perfect team, but they forced Iowa to make countless mistakes. Time and time again, Iowa failed to maintain possession which cost them the game. They turned the ball over far more times than they would've liked, and that was only one of the reasons they suffered defeat.

At a neutral site, Hawkeyes fans traveled to see a battle of Top 11 teams. Where this loss puts Iowa in the AP Top 25 remains to be seen, but fans had plenty to say about their team's performance.

Iowa Fans React to 90-64 Loss

"UConn scored 41 points off Iowa's 26 turnovers," one fan wrote. Simply put, it's rather impossible to win a game with those numbers. Another commented, "Ouch."

This fan said it was, "Closer than I thought." which says a lot knowing the final score. Seemingly every fan had an opinion, with this one calling out head coach Jan Jensen's choice of a starter, "Can we move on from Fuererbach as a starter? Literally ZERO offensive production makes it too easy to stop the other 4."

Fuerebach, who had an injury scare, ended up playing just 10 minutes. Taylor Stremlow picked up 27 off the bench and was one of three players in double digits, "Taylor Stremlow off the bench has as many points as Iowa's three starting guards. At what point do you start getting concerned about guards under Jan Jensen?"

Even though Hannah Stuelke led the way with 17, fans were far from pleased, "Hannah Stuelke needs to figure it out. Soon." Another added their two-cents, "Please tell me why our gameplan is to pound it in to Hannah Stuelke in the low post. Why?"

This fan chimed in, "Hannah Stuelke with her usual 47 turnovers a game." Judging by the comments, one would've expected Stuelke to have played the worst game of her life. Sadly, even with her 8/11 shooting with five rebounds and five assists, fans still didn't take it easy on her.

That said, fans knew what they were signing up for, "UConn is a truck. I'd be shocked if anyone beat them," as another added, "It was what I thought it would be....outside that many turnovers. I thought if they could keep it around 15-18pts that would be a "win". Darn it. Moving on and they'll be better from it!"

It was far from a "win", but Iowa will have a week to rest and recover before B1G play begins. It all kicks off December 28 at home against Penn State. In the meantime, everyone will be able to enjoy the holidays prior to the season truly heating up.

