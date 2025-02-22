Iowa Hawkeyes Should Consider Calling Rick Pitino
The rumors have been rising about the future of the Iowa Hawkeyes' basketball program. Fran McCaffery's future has been called into question more than a few times throughout the 2024-25 college basketball season.
While it is more likely that McCaffery will return in 2025-26 than not, the possibility is there.
Iowa has struggled mightily throughout the season. At this point in time, they are just 14-12 and are in danger of falling too low to qualify for the Big Ten tournament. If that happens, could a coaching change become a serious consideration?
Who would the Hawkeyes pursue to replace McCaffery if they did move on? One name that has been mentioned is Nortwestern's Chris Collins. Another popular name that has come up is West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries.
Both of those names would be excellent options. Again, it's not incredibly likely that Iowa will make a coaching change.
However, there is another name that would a fun and impactful addition. If the Hawkeyes do make a change, they should strongly consider making a run at St. John's head coach Rick Pitino.
Pitino is expected to receive a lot of interest this offseason. He has been connected as a potential fit for the Indiana Hoosiers coaching job with Mike Woodson leaving town.
Would he even consider leaving his current position? Maybe not, but Iowa would be wise to make a call.
Bringing Pitino onboard would instantly change the future outlook for the Hawkeyes. Everywhere he goes, he finds success. He's one of the best head coaches in college basketball history regardless of any mistakes he has made in the past.
Throughout his entire career, Pitino has compiled an impressive 754-307 record, which is good enough for a 71.1% winning percentage.
It's nearly impossible to see a move happening between Iowa and Pitino. However, if McCaffery is ousted, the program should make a call and see if they could convince the legendary head coach to consider the option.
This is the definition of an almost guaranteed not going to happen scenario, but it's fun to think about and worth at least looking into.
