Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Major Outlook for Cooper DeJean's Brother
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes have been very aggressive over the last couple of months. It's clear that the program wants to do its best to get back to contending at the top of the Big Ten as soon as possible.
Iowa went out and brought in quite a few players in the transfer portal this offseason. They are also aggressively pursuing targets in the 2026 recruiting class.
Already, the Hawkeyes are laying the groundwork for the 2027 recruiting class as well. One player to keep an eye on in that class happens to be the young brother of a former Iowa star who is now playing at a high level in the NFL.
Cooper DeJean's brother, Jaxx DeJean, has received an offer from the Hawkeyes and many believe that he will end up following in his brother's footsteps.
That being said, the Michigan Wolverines recently made the younger DeJean an offer.
Sean Bock of 247 Sports has unveiled a new outlook when it comes to DeJean and his potential future at Iowa. Even with other teams recruiting him, Bock thinks he'll end up with the Hawkeyes.
"Iowa is going to be a heavy player for OABCIG four-star tight end Jaxx DeJean moving forward and the Hawkeyes are always going to be a favorite to land him. Michigan offered and more are going to come his way," Bock wrote. "I suspect that DeJean will let things play out, but if he ends up anywhere other than Iowa, I'd be very surprised."
As mentioned by Bock, DeJean plays tight end. 247 Sports currently has him ranked as the No. 5 ATH in the 2027 recruiting class and they also have him ranked as the No. 23 overall prospect in the nation.
Iowa has had a ton of recent success developing tight ends and sending them off to play at the NFL level. DeJean could very well be the next in that line.
Hopefully, the Hawkeyes are able to land DeJean's commitment. Seeing the younger brother of a former star join the program would bring a lot of excitement.
Only time will tell, but for now Iowa has a very favorable outlook for DeJean, as provided by Bock.
