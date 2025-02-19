Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Could Land with New England Patriots
There are quite a few former Iowa Hawkeyes stars currently playing in the NFL. One of them happens to be a top free agent during the upcoming offseason.
Alaric Jackson, the free agent offensive tackle from the Los Angeles Rams, was a standout during his time at Iowa. Now, he'll be looking to cash in on his impressive play with a big pay day in free agency.
Standing in at 6-foot-7 and 345 pounds, Jackson is an incredibly intimidating physical presence. With quite a few teams around the NFL needing help on the line, he could end up being a highly sought after player this offseason.
With that being said, a new team has been suggested as a potential landing spot for him.
Bleacher Report has suggested that the New England Patriots could be a potential suitor for Jackson this offseason. They badly need offensive line help in front of young franchise quarterback Drake Maye.
"The Patriots should make Jackson one of their top targets, even ahead of Stanley. New England's need for improvements along the line is no secret, and Jackson could potentially help protect Drake Maye for the next half-decade or more," they wrote.
As shared in the article, Pro Football Focus gave the former Hawkeyes' standout an impressive grade for his performance in 2024. They graded him as the 18th-best offensive tackle among 141 total players who qualified for the list.
They also shared that he was only credited with giving up three sacks throughout the entire year.
It's always good to see former Iowa players find themselves in successful positions at the NFL level. Jackson is set to be the latest Hawkeye to get paid big-time money.
The offseason is getting close to heating up and it will be interesting to see where Jackson winds up. Keeping an eye on the Patriots as a potential landing spot for him.
