Iowa's Five Keys to Victory in ReliaQuest Bowl

Having not played since November 28, it's going to be extremely interesting to see how the Iowa Hawkeyes look in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Rust is a real thing, but head coach Kirk Ferentz has been around for longer than some Hawkeyes fans have been alive.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Mark Gronowski is no stranger to moments like these. The two time FCS National Champion will need to step up big time, something he's failed to do in previous ranked matchups this season.

Vanderbilt was one loss away from the College Football Playoffs, and they're out to prove they should've been in regardless. This one won't be easy for Iowa, but they have a few clear keys to victory.

1. Don't Let Diego Pavia Take Over

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) pulls back for the throw as offensive lineman Jordan White (53) tries to hold back Tennessee defensive lineman Bryson Eason (20) in an NCAA college football game on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Without All-American tight end Eli Stowers, Pavia knows he's going to have to do a lot more by himself. The Heisman finalist isn't afraid to pull a Gronowski and take off and run. If anything, he's way more of a dual-threat QB than Gronowski is.

Take nothing away from Gronowski, but Pavia's arm is much more of a factor. He could easily throw a 60-yard touchdown pass or run for 50 yards in the blink of an eye. As long as Iowa keeps him in the pocket, they'll be in good shape.

2. TJ Hall Must Be A Factor

No matter how much time he missed, Iowa's secondary needs Hall to be on his A-Game. Hawkeyes fans are still unsure if he'll be on a snap count, or even play a significant role in this game at all, but their team will be in much better shape if he's out on the field doing his thing.

3. Kaden Wetjen Makes Magic

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) scores a touchdown on a punt return against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Would it be too much to ask for another Wetjen miracle? The back-to-back B1G returner of the year may have another in him. His legs have to be fresher than they have all year, so there's no reason to believe Wetjen doesn't have another kick or punt return touchdown in him.

4. Convert In The Red Zone

It's crazy to think 4-8 Wisconsin has a better defense than No. 14 Vanderbilt. Knowing that, and looking back at Iowa's 37-0 win in Madison, it's hard not to imagine a scenario where Iowa doesn't put a ton of points on the board. They can't leave anything on the table. Don't expect Ferentz to be super aggressive, but kicker Drew Stevens also has to be ready for anything as this one will likely come down to the wire.

5. One Last Offensive Line Masterclass

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) celebrates a touchdown in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

For the final time, the likes of Logan Jones, Beau Stephens, and Kade Pieper will be on the field together. Those three led Iowa to the Joe Moore Award while Jones was also sitting pretty as the Rimington Trophy winner. In no world should Vanderbilt win in the trenches. If they do, there's no way Iowa wins this game.

