Iowa Hawkeyes Star Working Out with Aaron Rodgers Before Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is still far off, but for Iowa Hawkeyes star running back Kaleb Johnson there is no time off.
After a massive 2024 season with Iowa, Johnson is continuing to push harder and harder to find success at the NFL level. He is training hard as he looks to be a first or second round pick.
With that in mind, Johnson has found an elite workout partner. He is putting in some work with one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL.
In a post on Instagram, Johnson revealed that he was working out with legendary NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
While there are a bunch of differing opinions about Rodgers, this is a huge step for Johnson. Regardless of how someone feels about Rodgers off the field, he is one of the most successful players to ever step foot on the gridiron.
Being able to work out alongside a legend like that is a major positive for Johnson. Any knowledge that he could learn from the future Hall of Famer would be valuable.
At this point in time, Johnson is widely expected to end up being a second round pick. There have been some projections of him landing in the latter stages of the first round as well.
During the 2024 season with the Hawkeyes, Johnson broke out with 240 carries for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also chipped in 22 catches for 188 yards and two more touchdowns through the air.
Johnson has the build and skill-set to be a workhorse every down running back at the NFL level. There are a lot of teams who could use his talent in the backfield.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Johnson and where he ends up going in the draft. Hopefully, he lands in a situation where he can get some playing time right off the bat.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
READ MORE: Fran McCaffery Has Heartbreaking Reaction to Iowa Hawkeyes Loss to Oregon
READ MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Could Land with New England Patriots
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Major Outlook for Cooper DeJean's Brother
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Shocking Prediction for 2026 QB
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball Receives Brutally Obvious Reality