Iowa Slips Up, Suffers First Conference Loss at USC

For the first time this season, the Iowa Hawkeyes suffered a loss in B1G action.

Taylor McCabe's career-ending injury may have affected this team more than they could have ever imagined. Taylor Stremlow and Journey Houston each were prepared to step up, but little did they know the USC Trojans would be hungrier than ever as Addie Deal struggled in her first career start.

Iowa falls to 18-3 (9-1) as this loss couldn't have come at a worse time. The Hawkeyes knew they'd be in for a tough ride during this West Coast trip, but now they're tasked with playing the No. 2 team coming off an 81-69 loss.

The Hawkeyes didn't just lose, they lost badly. USC dominated most of this game as Iowa was tasked with playing behind the entire way. Ultimately, they didn't lead once and trailed by as many as 22 points.

Iowa's West Coast Collapse

Final Score: USC 81, Iowa 69 — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) January 30, 2026

If there's a game Hawkeyes fans expected to lose, it sure wasn't this one. They've had a few close calls in road games this season, but this goes to show that any team can beat anyone in conference play at any given moment.

The Trojans improved to 12-9 (4-6) as they finally secured a big-time win. They've come close time and time again, but this could be the game that turns things around for them and defines their season.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) defends Iowa Hawkeyes guard Chazadi Wright (11) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Iowa may have grabbed 11 more rebounds, but it's not like that was a deciding factor. They turned the ball over 13 times, eight more than USC had themselves (5). Overall, everything that could've gone wrong did as the Hawkeyes are stuck in California for a few more days and have to process this loss.

Bench Players Contributed More Than Starters

Journey Houston played a staggering 26 minutes as she led the way with 16 points. If it weren't for her performance, who knows how this team would've looked. She grabbed eight rebounds as well, tying Ava Heiden for the game high.

Speaking of Heiden, she was second on the team with 13 points. Stremlow added 11 off the bench as Hannah Stuelke had 10 herself. For what it's worth, Stuelke played just 20 minutes. Deal, who made her first career start after a stellar performance against No. 12 Ohio State, was held to 0-for-2 shooting in her 17 minutes. Overall, things couldn't have gone much worse. Chit-Chat Wright played all 40 minutes, though she was just 3-for-11 from the field.

