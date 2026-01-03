Iowa Backup RB Enters Transfer Portal

In the celebratory wake of their win in the ReliaQuest bowl over the No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores, the Iowa Hawkeyes have been given no time at all to pivot their focus from this season (boasting a 9-4 finish) to the 2026-27 campaign. Now more than ever, the incoming class has taken on a heightened importance, and such importance is reflected in the extremely active transfer portal.

Players simply come and go now like never before, phasing in and out of rosters as programs race to fit their staffs with the proper minds to handle such seismic yet regular changes. It's the nature of the sport nowadays on the collegiate level; as far as the impacted go, Iowa is no different, failing to escape the wrath of inevitable losses in recent days.

The latest portal entry comes in the form of longtime back Jaziun Patterson who, after spending his entire college career up to now as a Hawkeye, will test the waters with a potential new team.

The backup back officially announced his choice ahead of the weekend in a lengthy post on X (Twitter), detailing the decision whilst making sure to thank the program along the way.

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Jaziun Patterson (4) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Moses Walker (2) during the first half at SHI Stadium.

Not a Light Decision

"This decision was not made lightly," Patterson assured, "as my time with the Hawkeyes has been an incredible chapter in my life."

"To everyone that showed me support and encouragement that I've encountered along my journey that believed in me from day one in the state of Iowa and so on I appreciate you wholeheartedly."

"I am proud of what I have accomplished here and will always cherish the memories and relationships I've built," he continued. "I'm excited for what the future holds.

Byproduct of a New Era

While the junior rusher had little opportunity to impact Iowa in any serious way this season, his overarching tenure with the team over the past four seasons yields enough respect (and reliability) for his departure to feel like an unfortunate byproduct of college football's NIL-bound era.

In his time as a Hawkeyes, Patterson notched 195 total rushes for 858 yards and four touchdowns. He joins fellow RB TJ Washington in the portal, both of whom had a presence on the sideline, and in the backfield, that will be missed.

Even so, the Hawkeyes will look to fill these newly-formed holes by way of the same machine that created them. That is, the ever-daunting, consistently tricky transfer portal.

