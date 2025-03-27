Iowa Hawkeyes Transfer Center Lands with Intriguing New Team
The Iowa Hawkeyes are losing another player in the transfer portal, as center Owen Freeman has committed to Creighton.
Freeman was the top-ranked center in the portal and is a significant loss for Iowa. The sophomore averaged 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game this season.
Freeman improved upon his great freshman campaign, where he was voted the Big Ten freshman of the year by the media and the co-Big Ten freshman of the year by the coaches.
Freeman would have led the team in points, rebounds, and blocks per game this season, but he only played in 19 games, which wasn't enough to qualify him as a statistical leader.
His efficient scoring, rebounding, and shot blocking will be severely missed by the Hawkeyes.
The last few days have seen a significant shift for Iowa's men's basketball team.
The Hawkeyes fired long-time head coach Fran McCaffrey and hired Ben McCollum as their new head coach.
McCollum has a lot of recruiting to do as Freeman joins Brock Harding, Pryce Sandfort, Riley Mulvey, Josh Dix, Cooper Koch, and Ladji Dembele as Hawkeyes who have entered the transfer portal or already committed elsewhere.
Finding a starting center must be one of McCollum's top priorities in order to replace Freeman's stable production.
