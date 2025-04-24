Iowa Hawkeyes Showing Interest in Kentucky Transfer Portal Guard
Travis Perry, Kentucky's high school scoring king, has decided to test the transfer waters after one season with the Kentucky Wildcats. Three years after attempting to recruit the guard, the Iowa Hawkeyes are throwing their hat back in the ring.
However, Iowa faces significant competition. Roughly a dozen other schools have reportedly shown interest in the recent transfer portal entrant. Ole Miss, Western Kentucky and Cincinnati are reportedly front-runners for Kentucky's former Mr. Basketball. Other interested programs include Arkansas, Louisville, Maryland, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
As a freshman Wildcat, Perry played sparingly, starting just four games. Over the course of the season, he appeared in 31 games, averaging just under 10 minutes and 2.7 points per contest. Perry showed flashes during his time in Kentucky, and is reportedly interested in joining a program offering a clearer path to playing time and a larger role on the court.
Named Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year while in high school, Perry holds Kentucky state records for scoring, field goals made, free throws made, successful 3-pointers and steals.
When Perry was an incoming high school junior in 2022, Iowa extended an offer to the heavily recruited 4-star point guard, before he ultimately chose to stay closer to home and commit to Kentucky.
Travis Perry has three remaining years of eligibility and would bring a reputation as a dedicated player with scoring potential to the Iowa Hawkeyes' basketball program.