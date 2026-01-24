Iowa's Two Keys To Victory vs. Ohio State

After racking up seven straight wins, the Iowa Hawkeyes are on a collision course.

No. 3 UCLA awaits on Feb. 1, a game that can't come soon enough for this fanbase.

There's a real shot both teams enter that game undefeated in the B1G, but Iowa can't overlook their next opponent.

Ohio State is ranked for a reason, and it's not going to be easy for the Hawkeyes to take down the No. 12 team in the nation.

1. Be Careful With The Ball

Coming off a game where Iowa nearly handed Maryland an incredible come-from-behind victory, the Hawkeyes know they can't let OSU take advantage.

The Buckeyes average 13.3 steals per game, which is nearly five more than the Hawkeyes. Ohio State knows what they're doing, and their defense isn't afraid to double-team, trap, and swipe at the ball on a consistent basis.

Iowa guard Addie Deal (7) sets up the offense as Michigan State guard Jalyn Brown (23) defends Jan. 18, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa likely won't be able to beat OSU if they turn the ball over 17 times. That's a number that simply can't be tolerated, and second-year head coach Jan Jensen knows that.

While Iowa nearly let the Maryland game slip away, the result ended up being in their favor. A fierce five-minute overtime period propelled them to victory, but Jensen and company would love it if they never have to go to OT again.

2. Isolate Jaloni Cambridge and Chance Gray

Jaloni Cambridge had a career-high 41 PTS in the win over Illinois, the first 40-point game by a Buckeye since Kelsey Mitchell in 2016 👏



It is also the most points by a Big Ten player since Caitlin Clark in 2024‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZocGlkcMeY — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 8, 2026

Ohio State has one of the most dynamic duos in the country, and for good reason. Cambridge, a sophomore, is balanced out by Gray, a senior. Gray is in her fourth and final year, her second on this OSU team. She's on pace to average a career high in points, while Cambridge has smashed her total from last season.

At 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9, respectively, Iowa knows they have a bit of a height advantage until they focus on 6-foot-6 Elsa Lemmila. Thankfully for the Hawkeyes, Lemmilla only averages 8.4 points per game. For what it's worth, she also grabs six rebounds per game, but shockingly, that isn't a team high.

Iowa will be in good shape if they play tight defense and use their height to their advantage. Team leading rebounder is 6-foot-4 freshman Kylee Kitts, who grabs 7.1 boards a game. Neither Lemilla nor Kitts are huge scoring threats, so Iowa can live with giving up an extra rebound here or there as long as it doesn't turn into second-chance points for Cambridge or Gray.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!