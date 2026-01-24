Iowa's Two Keys To Victory vs. Ohio State
After racking up seven straight wins, the Iowa Hawkeyes are on a collision course.
No. 3 UCLA awaits on Feb. 1, a game that can't come soon enough for this fanbase.
There's a real shot both teams enter that game undefeated in the B1G, but Iowa can't overlook their next opponent.
Ohio State is ranked for a reason, and it's not going to be easy for the Hawkeyes to take down the No. 12 team in the nation.
1. Be Careful With The Ball
Coming off a game where Iowa nearly handed Maryland an incredible come-from-behind victory, the Hawkeyes know they can't let OSU take advantage.
The Buckeyes average 13.3 steals per game, which is nearly five more than the Hawkeyes. Ohio State knows what they're doing, and their defense isn't afraid to double-team, trap, and swipe at the ball on a consistent basis.
Iowa likely won't be able to beat OSU if they turn the ball over 17 times. That's a number that simply can't be tolerated, and second-year head coach Jan Jensen knows that.
While Iowa nearly let the Maryland game slip away, the result ended up being in their favor. A fierce five-minute overtime period propelled them to victory, but Jensen and company would love it if they never have to go to OT again.
2. Isolate Jaloni Cambridge and Chance Gray
Ohio State has one of the most dynamic duos in the country, and for good reason. Cambridge, a sophomore, is balanced out by Gray, a senior. Gray is in her fourth and final year, her second on this OSU team. She's on pace to average a career high in points, while Cambridge has smashed her total from last season.
At 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9, respectively, Iowa knows they have a bit of a height advantage until they focus on 6-foot-6 Elsa Lemmila. Thankfully for the Hawkeyes, Lemmilla only averages 8.4 points per game. For what it's worth, she also grabs six rebounds per game, but shockingly, that isn't a team high.
Iowa will be in good shape if they play tight defense and use their height to their advantage. Team leading rebounder is 6-foot-4 freshman Kylee Kitts, who grabs 7.1 boards a game. Neither Lemilla nor Kitts are huge scoring threats, so Iowa can live with giving up an extra rebound here or there as long as it doesn't turn into second-chance points for Cambridge or Gray.
Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.