Iowa Transfer Portal Additions Address Three Biggest Needs

The Iowa Hawkeyes had a clear plan of attack in the transfer portal and it worked to perfection.

Longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz returning certainly made things easier as the Hawkeyes were able to bring in more transfers than they had players leaving (not including graduating seniors).

Overall, 15 players have pledged their commitment to Iowa so far. Kinnick Stadium will be rocking next season, even without Koen Entringer who is arguably this team's only notable transfer.

Keep in mind, Iowa has been able to replace everyone that left. While filling Entringer's void is easier said than done, Iowa addressed the three major positions they needed to put the most focus into.

1. Defense

Defensieve Back Koen Entringer stands for a photo as Iowa Football hosts media day on Aug. 8, 2025, in Iowa City. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa nailed it when it came to bringing in defensive stars. Most recently, they were able to secure a transfer from Ohio State defensive back Cody Haddad. Haddad, a three-star player out of high school, is one of many young and inexperienced players the Hawkeyes are taking a chance on.

That said, they were able to land the likes of EDGE Lance Ingold along with safeties Xavier Styles and Tyler Brown. Brown should immediately be in the conversation to replace Entringer as defensive coordinator Phil Parker must be foaming at the mouth with some of these additions.

Other players added to this Hawkeyes defensive unit include defensive lineman Emmanuel Olagbaju, safety Anthony Hawkins, defensive lineman Brice Stevenson, and EDGE Kahmari Brown.

2. Wide Receiver

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Whether it's Hank Brown or Jeremy Hecklinski, these Iowa quarterbacks need someone to throw to. Thankfully for offensive coordinator Tim Lester, they were able to find some hidden gems in the portal that should be sticking around for the long haul.

Wide receivers Lance Beeghley, Evan James, and Tony Diaz were all added in the portal. It's not like any of them have proven experience in the B1G, but Iowa desperately needed a few play makers and they're ready to give this trio a shot.

3. Special Teams

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes kicker Drew Stevens (18) looks on after the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

For the longest time this Iowa team didn't have a punter, now all of a sudden they have two. Iowa just added Australian punter Boston Everitt after they landed All-American Tanner Philpott just a few days prior.

Losing kicker Drew Stevens certainly hurt, but Iowa believes they found their replacement. Eli Ozick was brought in prior to Chris Polizzi being named the new special teams coordinator. Either way, Iowa has done a fine job in the portal as their three major needs have all been addressed.

