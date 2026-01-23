Three Takeaways From Iowa's Overtime Victory Over Maryland

No matter what the score read, the Iowa Hawkeyes learned a lesson against Maryland.

The Terrapins are a Top 15 team for a reason, and they proved exactly why as they erased a 17-point halftime deficit and nearly overcame improbable odds.

With 1:35 remaining, ESPN Analytics gave Iowa a 99.9% chance to win this game. Somehow, overtime was necessary as the Hawkeyes were finally able to put this one away.

Maryland hung in there and did everything right to give Iowa one of their hardest-fought wins of the season. Now, they're off to their best B1G start in 30 years.

1. Ava Heiden's Foul Trouble

Even though it seemed like the Hawkeyes were cruising in the second half and fourth quarter particularly, Heiden once again needing to sit due to her fouls threw things off.

It's not like Heiden is playing a full 40 minutes every night, but time and time again she gets into foul trouble against good teams. This is far from the first time it's happened, and it doesn't seem like it'll be the last.

Either way, Heiden led all scorers with 20 as she shot an astonishing 9-of-13 from the field. When she's on the court, she makes this team better, so that's why it's so important she stays out of foul trouble down the stretch.

2. Journey Houston Shines

Houston recorded double-digits for the fourth time this season, as she added 10 points in 13 minutes off the bench. The Hawkeyes' 85-78 victory saw the team receive 19 bench points with over half of those being from the Iowa native.

Not only did Houston finish with 10 points, but she added six huge rebounds as well. That's more than double the rest of Iowa's bench combined as she managed to finish with more boards than three Hawkeyes starters.

3. Turnovers, Turnovers, Turnovers

Always need to play until the final whistle. And we are going to overtime.



Maryland went on a 16-5 run over the final 1:56 to send this one to five extra minutes. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 23, 2026

Both teams turned the ball over 17 times, but it was Iowa's that nearly caused their collapse. Maryland capitalized with 17 points off turnovers, and the most crucial of those were in the final 30 seconds.

Somehow, Iowa nearly blew a game they had a 99.9% chance of winning. It doesn't seem real, and it truly needs to be seen to be believed. A scare like this will certainly light a fire under a team, but thankfully they were able to hold their heads high and took care of business in overtime.

