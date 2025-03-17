Iowa Hawkeyes Lose Talented Forward to Transfer Portal
Firing a head coach frequently comes with repercussions on the NCAA level, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are now finding that out the hard way.
Just days after Iowa dismissed Fran McCaffery after a 15-year run with the school, Iowa forward Pryce Sandfort has announced that he is entering the transfer portal.
"It has been truly special the past two years to wear the Black and Gold and share the court with my brother," Sandfort said, via Tyler Tachman of The Des Moines Register. "I will forever cherish the memories I have made with my teammates, managers, coaches, and support staff. After reflecting with my family, I am choosing to enter the portal and am excited to go through this process with an open mind."
Sandfort didn't entirely rule out a return to the Hawkeyes, saying he would be "monitoring the Iowa program" and "keeping all of my options open," but it's looking like the 6-foot-6 sharpshooter may have played his last game in Iowa City. Well, at least as a member of the the Hawkeyes.
The younger of the two Sandfort brothers—whose other brother, Payton, just completed his senior season—averaged 8.8 points and 2.9 rebounds over 22.4 minutes per game on 48.8/40.0/63.6 shooting splits this past year.
Iowa went just 17-16 during the 2024-25 campaign, posting a 7-13 record in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes got off to a solid 12-4 start, but limped to a miserable finished, capped by a loss to Illinois in the Big Ten conference tournament.
Iowa made seven NCAA Tournament appearances under McCaffery's direction, last qualifying for the Big Dance in 2023.
