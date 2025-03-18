Iowa Hawkeyes Lost Yet Another Player to Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes have already lost a couple of players to the transfer portal, as both Brock Harding and Pryce Sandfort have opted to likely depart Iowa following the dismissal of head coach Fran McCaffery. Well, now, yet another Iowa has decided to enter the portal: forward Riley Mulvey.
Mulvey took to social media to reveal his announcement, saying a heartfelt goodbye to the school and the fans in his post.
"These past four years at the University of Iowa have been nothing short of life-changing," Mulvey said in a statement. "When I first stepped onto campus, I could have never imagined the journey that would happen. Through every challenge, every setback, and every time we succeeded through them, I've grown not just as a basketball player, but as a person."
Mulvey arrived at Iowa in 2021 and has one year of eligibility remaining. He wasn't exactly an integral part of the Hawkeyes during his time there, playing in a grand total of 48 games and averaging 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds over 5.7 minutes a night, but it's yet another spot on the roster that Iowa will have to fill in the wake of McCaffery's firing.
This past season, Mulvey appeared in 19 contests and logged 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds across 7.3 minutes per game, shooting 68.2 percent from the floor.
The Hawkeyes 17-16 this year, going 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. It marked their second straight campaign without an NCAA Tournament appearance after qualifying three seasons in a row.
