Iowa Standout Receives Huge All-Pro NFL Comparison
It has certainly been an interesting last several weeks for Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson, who has seen his NFL Draft stock dip just a bit courtesy of a rather pedestrian showing at the Scouting Combine.
However, Johnson is still generally regarding as the third-best halfback in his draft class behind Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton, and he will likely be a Day 2 pick next month.
Johnson is also still garnering significant respect in spite of his lackluster athletic display in Indianapolis, and Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus recently put together an in depth breakdown of Johnson during a recent episode of the Football 301 podcast.
During his synopsis, Sikkema likened Johnson to a former NFL All-Pro: Todd Gurley.
"There are plays of Kaleb Johnson, and a handful of plays, I'm not just talking about a couple, where I go, 'That's Todd Gurley,'" Sikkema said. "That's today's version of Todd Gurley, like who he is as a runner."
Gurley had a short professional career due to injuries, playing from 2015 through 2020 and making three Pro Bowl appearances while also earning a couple of First-Team All-Pro selections. He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns back-to-back campaigns in 2017 and 2018 and posted three 1,000-yard campaigns as a member of the Los Angeles Rams (initially St. Louis when Gurley was drafted).
Johnson does have a very similar body type to Gurley and has demonstrated kindred displays of explosiveness, so it actually is a very apt comparison.
The 22-year-old racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns during his final season at Iowa, leading the Big Ten in both categories.
