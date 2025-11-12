National Analysts Predict Big Iowa Win vs. USC
After the team's gut-wrenching, 18-16 loss to the Oregon Ducks in what was easily their most important bout of the season up to that point, it was easy for many to "tap out" on the Iowa Hawkeyes' higher aspirations for the rest of the 2025-26 season. After finishing 8-5 last year, many fans seem to prefer jumping off the bus entirely rather than seeing where it ends up.
Jumping Off the Bus
Now, at 6-3 (4-2 Big Ten), the Hawkeyes remain ranked in the College Football Playoff poll despite being essentially out of the conversation due to their having eclipsed the generally golden two-loss rule. Being slated at No. 21 feels like a participation trophy more than anything else for a team that was climbing towards an appearance on the biggest stage in college football.
All the same, Iowa still has three games left to play, and with the No. 17 USC Trojans next in line, and on the road, the black and gold need an expeditious win to avoid a further fall from grace. In better news, some major names in the national media scene are ready to stick by the Hawkeyes' side.
Analysts' Agreement
"I think Iowa wins this game, and takes USC out of the [CFP] talk," said Randy Cross, in a clip posted on X by CBS Sports College Football. Aaron Taylor chimed in with agreement right after Cross, stating, "I like Iowa in this game as well."
"Consider who they lost to, in Indiana and Oregon by a combined eight points," Taylor continued, "Absolutely strangled those offenses that were built with speed, had a bunch of stuff on the perimeter, and can run."
"USC can run the football, we know what they've been able to do the last couple of weeks, so that's a strength there... the question becomes, "Can Iowa run against that very susceptible USC rush defense?" On the road, I believe that answer is yes," he finished.
While the Trojans are currently favored in the sportsbooks by 6.5 points, just under a touchdown, Iowa's penchant for playing ranked squads neck-and-neck regardless of the result will likely play a factor in the duel's ultimate direction.
Whether or not the Hawkeyes can actually pull it out will likely come down to their offense's ability to match the score-stopping consistency on the other side of the ball. It's yet another big game for head coach Kirk Ferentz and company, and keeping the season alive, even to a lesser extent than previously hoped, is well worth the second-straight-loss alternative.
