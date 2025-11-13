Iowa Announces Return of Fan Favorite Jerseys
Despite being just two games into the Ben McCollum era for the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball program, the team's performance under their new head coach has already generated an all-time level of excitement for fans in Iowa City.
While it's still very early in the year, a 2-0 start, with a ton of highlight plays and grabbable quotes, the head-man and his team have earned a few pats on the back already.
Answering the Call
If nothing else, winning, and winning big, feels like a return to form for a group that had lost that standard in previous years past. After finishing 17-16 (7-13 in the B1G) in longtime leader Fran McCaffery's final season, the team's dire need for change was made clear, and the call was answered in the form of McCollum's speedy hiring.
Now, when it seemed that the folks in the stands couldn't be any more behind the bunch on the hardwood, the team has announced on social media the return of a fan-favorite set of uniforms. By way of an anticipatory video posted on the Iowa Men's Basketball X (Twitter) account, the long-requested reinstitution of the "gold script" jerseys has officially been put into motion.
Not only is the team playing good, but they're about to look good, too.
Look Good, Play Good
In the heavily stylized clip, which now has nearly six thousand views and a few hundred likes, the squad's three-jersey lineup for the season is presented in a manner meant to replicate that of popular basketball video games, in which uniforms are selected in a carousel-like system.
First, the usual white and black, home and away jerseys are shown, before star guard Bennett Stirtz dons the aforementioned gold alternate jumpers that have fans in hysterics online. Not only is the uniform's return a simply exciting prospect, but it represents the change that the program is undergoing with a fresh mind at the forefront.
As the roster forms a new identity in the B1G as a high-scoring, transfer-led group with qualities often unseen in the notoriously grit-and-grind conference, their overhauled look is a stark reminder of not only what the program used to be, but what it is once again working to become.
Success isn't new in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, it's simply set to become the standard again.
When the team will actually rock the jerseys for the first time is unclear, but their return alone has earned Coach McCollum some extra kudos as he navigates his inaugural season.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!