There is Still Hope for Struggling Former Iowa Star
It has not exactly been an easy NBA season for Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray.
Now in his third year in the league, Murray was expected by many to take a rather significant step forward. Instead, he has actually regressed.
The former Iowa Hawkeyes star is averaging a career-low 12.1 points per game on 42.1/30.2/86.5 shooting splits this season and has been remarkably inconsistent.
Murray isn't hitting threes. He isn't getting to the free-throw line. He is just barely reaching double figures on a nightly basis.
It has gotten so bad that there has even been some trade speculation around the 24-year-old, although the chances of the Kings actually moving him seem slim to none.
But there is a silver lining and reason to believe in Murray moving forward.
Defense.
In spite of how poorly Murray has shot the ball this year, he still boasts a plus-5.2 net rating this season, thanks to his massive defensive impact.
Sacramento is allowing 112 points per 100 possessions when Murray is on the floor. When he is on the bench, that number balloons to 118.9 points per 100 possessions.
Murray has changed positions this year, moving to power forward in order to accommodate the newly signed DeMar DeRozan. That was definitely a big change, but Murray's defensive versatility has allowed him to rise to the occasion.
Of course, the question of whether or not Murray will find himself offensively is legitimate. He wasn't selected with the fourth overall pick in 2022 to be a defensive specialist.
But the Iowa product displayed solid offensive chops over his first couple of seasons, so perhaps he will be able to rediscover his shot sooner rather than later.
Until then, Murray will always have value as a result of his defensive prowess.