Three Last Minute Iowa vs. Indiana Predictions

This Iowa Hawkeyes team has been on a roll since their loss to UConn on Dec. 20.

Head coach Jan Jensen was able to use that loss as motivation with the team, hoping to see the Huskies again sometime in March.

Iowa's ranked win over Nebraska spoke volumes but they followed it up with a lackluster performance on the road against Northwestern.

Now, they're back on the road for another key B1G matchup against an Indiana team that is looking to avoid their fifth straight loss.

1. This Echoes The Penn State Game

While Iowa was able to play the Nittany Lions at home, this game seems to be oddly similar to that one. Penn State had dropped four of their last five prior to facing Iowa, and that's something the Hawkeyes took full advantage of.

99-76 was the final and one should expect a similar score against Indiana. This is a fired up Hawkeyes team that knows they were able to avoid an upset against the Wildcats, a team that had no business competing with them in the first place.

2. Iowa Unleashes A Turnover Party

The Hawkeyes are averaging nearly two more blocks and almost four more steals than this Indiana squad. Nothing against the Hoosiers, but they're 0-5 in B1G play for a reason.

All of that said, Indiana still averages one fewer turnover per game than Iowa. The Huskies game certainly skewed that number for Jensen's squad, but that doesn't make it any less impactful. Either way, Indiana is going to have a hard time against this Iowa defense as they're similar, if not better than the three ranked opponents they've just faced.

3. Everyone Gets Involved In The Win

Iowa guard Journey Houston (8) shoots over Ashland forward Katelyn Harabedian (7) Oct. 30, 2025 during an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's always important not to get too cocky or overlook an opponent, but there's no reason to believe Iowa won't be on their A-Game coming off what could've been an absolute disaster.

Once again, Iowa dominates Indiana in a specific department. They're averaging nine more assists per game and that is going to be a wonderful sight in Indiana.

The Hoosiers better be prepared for any given player to get hot. Whether it's Hannah Stuelke, Ava Heiden, or Chit-Chat Wright, one of those three will likely lead the way but other role players can't be forgotten about. Iowa should expect a big night from the likes of Journey Houston, Taylor Stremlow, and Addie Deal as they cruise to 5-0 in B1G play.

